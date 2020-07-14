Brambles (ASX:BXB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as low as $10.76. Brambles shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4,679,891 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$11.46.

In related news, insider James(Jim) Miller purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.89 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,083.50 ($38,413.36). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,226 shares of company stock valued at $56,926.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

