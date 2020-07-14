Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.04

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $10.84. Lendlease Group shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 3,169,382 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$14.04.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Ullmer purchased 6,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.26 ($9.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,976.45 ($62,997.57). Also, insider Colin Carter purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.80 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.80 ($20,546.44). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,345 shares of company stock valued at $607,880.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.