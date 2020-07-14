Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.72

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.72 and traded as low as $49.49. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 994,940 shares.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 934.32 and a quick ratio of 860.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.3067722 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.35%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.64, for a total transaction of C$1,338,826.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,099,279.08. Insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,042,617 in the last quarter.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

