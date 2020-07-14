First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.70

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $11.58. First United shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 17,810 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUNC shares. TheStreet cut First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 15.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First United by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in First United by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First United by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in First United by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

