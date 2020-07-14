IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.37 and traded as low as $12.44. IntriCon shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 19,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.00.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 4,746.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

