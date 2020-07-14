IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.37 and traded as low as $12.44. IntriCon shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 19,700 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 4,746.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
