Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $403.25

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $403.25 and traded as low as $334.20. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 217,018 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The stock has a market cap of $892.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 5930.3998992 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Alison Morris acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £14,160 ($17,425.55). Also, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($8,860.45).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.