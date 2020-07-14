Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $403.25

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $403.25 and traded as low as $334.20. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 217,018 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The stock has a market cap of $892.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02.
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Alison Morris acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £14,160 ($17,425.55). Also, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($8,860.45).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
