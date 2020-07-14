Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as low as $10.25. Rand Capital shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 132.09 and a current ratio of 132.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 87.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

