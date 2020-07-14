Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,988,002 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

