Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $1.93. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 24,343,158 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61.

In related news, insider Bruce Brook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95). Also, insider Jeanne Johns acquired 101,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.96 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,275.16 ($136,489.84). Insiders have bought 217,451 shares of company stock worth $428,517 over the last three months.

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

