QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $7.28. QBE Insurance Group shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 7,363,287 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$10.37.

In other QBE Insurance Group news, insider Patrick (Pat) Regan 370,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. Also, insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th.

About QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

First United Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.70
IntriCon Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37
Paragon Banking Group Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $403.25
Rand Capital Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40
Sherritt International Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15
Incitec Pivot Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46


