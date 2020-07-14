Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $7.92. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 4,770,679 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$10.52.

In other Worleyparsons news, insider Sharon Warburton bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.98 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,300.00 ($59,794.52).

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

