eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. eMagin shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,947,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

