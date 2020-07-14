Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $13.62. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 382,781 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.91 ($15.63).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.50.

About Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First United Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.70
First United Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.70
IntriCon Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37
IntriCon Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37
Paragon Banking Group Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $403.25
Paragon Banking Group Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $403.25
Rand Capital Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40
Rand Capital Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40
Sherritt International Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15
Sherritt International Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15
Incitec Pivot Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46
Incitec Pivot Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report