Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $13.62. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 382,781 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.91 ($15.63).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.50.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

