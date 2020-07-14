Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.95. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 38,000 shares.

LOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.