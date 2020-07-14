Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,651.07

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,651.07 and traded as high as $4,340.86. Renishaw shares last traded at $4,278.00, with a volume of 75,244 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSW. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($36.18) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.92) price objective (up from GBX 2,750 ($33.84)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,381.67 ($41.62).

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,993.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,651.07. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 65.93.

In other Renishaw news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($48.04), for a total value of £390,400 ($480,433.18). Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,300,000 in the last ninety days.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.