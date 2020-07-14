Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,651.07

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,651.07 and traded as high as $4,340.86. Renishaw shares last traded at $4,278.00, with a volume of 75,244 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSW. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($36.18) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.92) price objective (up from GBX 2,750 ($33.84)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,300 ($52.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,381.67 ($41.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,993.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,651.07. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 65.93.

In other Renishaw news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($48.04), for a total value of £390,400 ($480,433.18). Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,300,000 in the last ninety days.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First United Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.70
First United Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.70
IntriCon Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37
IntriCon Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37
Paragon Banking Group Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $403.25
Paragon Banking Group Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $403.25
Rand Capital Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40
Rand Capital Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.40
Sherritt International Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15
Sherritt International Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15
Incitec Pivot Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46
Incitec Pivot Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report