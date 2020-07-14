West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.72

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.72 and traded as high as $55.30. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 386,514 shares trading hands.

WFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$40.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -33.93%.

About West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

