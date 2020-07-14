Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile (TSE:GS)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

