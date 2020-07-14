Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.99. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 237,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $334.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

