Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.14. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 278,191 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.0834783 earnings per share for the current year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

