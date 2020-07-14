Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,099.56

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,099.56 and traded as high as $1,210.00. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,200.00, with a volume of 26,488 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.06) to GBX 1,020 ($12.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,232 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.56. The company has a market cap of $992.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.27.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Nigel Majewski sold 34,840 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.47), for a total value of £409,718.40 ($504,206.74).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

