Head-To-Head Survey: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

58.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.67 I-Mab N/A N/A -$35.26 million ($16.99) -1.99

I-Mab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 I-Mab 0 0 5 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,066.67%. I-Mab has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -189.16% -111.34% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

Summary

I-Mab beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.