Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $7.40. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 194,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $647.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$319.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

