Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.61

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $17.76. Russel Metals shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 170,611 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.61.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$814.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc will post 1.6909219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.82%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

