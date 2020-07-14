Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.84. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 150,485 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCW shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.92.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a market cap of $224.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$191.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$189.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.