Compass Diversified Holdings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 135.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $16.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $333.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.97 million. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CODI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $950,950.00. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,026.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 192,350 shares of company stock worth $3,079,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

