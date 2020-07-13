Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $324.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

