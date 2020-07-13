Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Announces $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $344.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.65 and its 200-day moving average is $441.17. Graham has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

