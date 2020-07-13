BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $667,092.14 and $28,533.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Exmo, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00674006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00081591 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,373,585,197 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

