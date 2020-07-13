Grimm (GRIMM) Price Tops $0.0018

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $90,894.34 and approximately $665.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Grimm

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 49,229,100 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

Grimm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

