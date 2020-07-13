PopularCoin Price Up 794.3% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 794.3% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $307,991.16 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00486111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,255.55 or 0.99796048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001874 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,107,314,775 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

