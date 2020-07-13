LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0166 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $48,077.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,037,527,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,737,547 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

