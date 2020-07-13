BitCoal (COAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $48.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $4,172.70 and $48.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 66.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00747941 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004358 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

