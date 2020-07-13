DEX (DEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82,945.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $82,945.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01981767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00202972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119160 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

