UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $383.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $385.27. The company has a market cap of $1,663.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

