Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.38 EPS.

Analog Devices stock opened at $124.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.05.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

