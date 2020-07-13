$43.74 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report sales of $43.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.80 million and the lowest is $43.68 million. Camden National reported sales of $41.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $177.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $179.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $173.24 million, with estimates ranging from $168.18 million to $178.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.42 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $6,909,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 106.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth about $1,426,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Camden National by 22.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

