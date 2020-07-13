Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $21.75

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 13.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

