$55.89 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce $55.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $448.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $708.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.92 million to $823.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $19,825,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,906,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $9,056,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 951,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

