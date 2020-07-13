Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives $9.63 Average PT from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

