Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.