Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

