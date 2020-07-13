Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $128.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

