Morgan Stanley Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $75.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,688,000 after purchasing an additional 521,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

