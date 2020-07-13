Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $41.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.87.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -266.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.