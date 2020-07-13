Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.