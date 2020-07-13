LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

Shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 51243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

