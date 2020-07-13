Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,655.00

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,655.00 and last traded at $1,643.00, with a volume of 17200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,544.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $657.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,735.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,898 shares of company stock worth $18,761,983. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

