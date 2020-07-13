Compass Diversified Holdings to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 135.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.5%.

Shares of CODI opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $333.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $950,950.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 131,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 192,350 shares of company stock worth $3,079,640. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

