Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSON. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Misonix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MSON stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.27. Misonix has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Misonix by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Misonix by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Misonix in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Misonix by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

