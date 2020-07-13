HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

PCRX stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,888.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $687,861.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

